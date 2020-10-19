Local high school gathering spurs COVID-19 cases, closes all GAPS schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, GAPS announced that it now has seen contacts or cases at 13 of its 21 sites and there are six sites with active cases or exposure concerns.

GAPS cited privacy laws in its inability to release case numbers or details but did note cases have been discovered among staff and/or students at Liberty, Meadow Ridge, Oak Grove, Periwinkle, Tangent, Waverly, Calapooia, Memorial, North Albany Middle School, South Albany High School, West Albany High School and Albany Options School.

Families who may have been in contact with a case have been notified.

"Until we feel confident that we know of all positive cases and exposures, we will be keeping all campuses closed to limited in-person learning, athletics and activities," Goff said. "This is a drastic yet necessary step at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation to see if there are opportunities to bring students back to school."

Last week, GAPS said it was exploring bringing students back to in-person learning in the weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving or between Thanksgiving and winter break. But due to increasing case numbers across Linn and Benton County, in-person instruction seemed unlikely.