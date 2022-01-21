 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Meals on Wheels see need, grant money increase

Rotary gives grant to Meals on Wheels

The Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Meals on Wheels program recently received a $13,000 grant from several Rotary clubs. Pictured are Ryan Vogt of OCWCOG; Lee Strandberg of the Rotary Club of Corvallis; Robert Thurston, Rotary Club of Corvallis; Terri Homer, president of the Rotary Club of Corvallis; and Alicia Lucke of OCWCOG.

 Contributed photo

Meals on Wheels in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties has been struggling to meet increased demand for meals for older adults and adults with disabilities.

The program has seen a 20% uptick in requests throughout the pandemic, further isolating a population in need, according to a news release from the organization.

But assistance has come in the form of a $13,000 grant.

The grant was awarded to the Meals on Wheels Program of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments by a partnership of the Rotary Club of Corvallis and the Greater Corvallis, Philomath, Albany and Newport clubs to obtain matching grant funding from Rotary District 5110.

The funding allows for procurement, packaging and delivery of 1,106 nutritionally appropriate meals. Research indicates that high nutrition risk, a social determinant of health, often results in increased medical expenses due to frequent hospitalizations and nursing home stays.

This is the second of two grants totaling more than $31,000 provided to the tri-county Meals on Wheels program by partnering Rotary clubs since the pandemic began.

