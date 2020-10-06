Local metrics continue to hinder school opening

Counties can apply for an exception to that rule if they have 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate at or below 5%.

Neither Linn nor Benton counties meet those metrics. In fact, in the last two weeks, both counties have had two of their three highest case numbers since data collecting began. The mid-valley has routinely seen double-digit gains in cases and Benton County was placed on the watch list by Gov. Brown for having an increase in sporadically reported cases — meaning the origin of the virus could not be tracked to a single interaction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The most recent data from the week of Sept. 27 shows Benton County with 40.3 cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 2.4%. Linn County had 37.9 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 4.7%.

Because GAPS has schools in both counties, metrics must be met in both counties before any of the district's schools can re-open.

"Though we have not come close to meeting the state requirements to open schools for all grades, we had hoped that we could take advantage of an exception for K-3 in-person learning," Goff said.