Local police detail COVID-19 procedures

In early October, a Sweet Home Police Department employee confirmed to an area news source that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Oregon Health Authority guidelines note that workplace cases do not have to be reported unless there are five or more cases in facilities that employ more than 30 people — meaning the case in SHPD did not need to be reported.

Linn County has been tracing positive case contacts in an effort to stop outbreaks before they happen and, locally, the Albany and Corvallis police departments are operating under OHA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines with officers and employees more apt to interact with the public.

But because those infected by the virus can transmit it before they show symptoms, tracing can become difficult and quarantining is on the list of stop-gaps from public health officials.

In Corvallis, none of the officers, administrators or other employees of the police department have tested positive or come in contact with a known positive case. But the department is prepared for that reality.

"We have our plans in place, we just haven't had to execute them yet," said Lt. Ryan Eaton.