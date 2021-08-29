Local Samaritan hospitals slammed by COVID

Doctors say the efficacy of these treatments is up for debate, and the FDA cautions against their use.

“There’s no treatment (for COVID-19) that we can say, with confidence, that this works,” said Dr. Aaron Whitten, Good Samaritan’s ICU pharmacist.

The one medical procedure they can say, with confidence, does work to protect against COVID are the vaccines available from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Despite this, their use has become a political statement rather than a piece of medical advice with millions of data points to support it.

“I just pumped five different kinds of antibiotics into you and you didn’t ask what was in any of them,” Knight recalls thinking of some of these patients. “It’s, unfortunately, become so politicized.”

Data released by the Oregon Health Authority as well as comments from doctors, show that the overwhelming majority of patients in the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated, especially in the ICU. And there are no persons in any local ICU because of adverse reactions to a COVID vaccine. It’s a relatively simple reality that healthcare professionals say is being overlooked.

“From the people who don’t do what I do … I see a gigantic disconnect between the reality we see and what people think the reality is politically,” said Knight. “It’s kind of a slap in the face. We know what we’re seeing. You can’t try to gaslight us into believing otherwise.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.