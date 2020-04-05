Local shelters need donations

Normally this time of year for local homeless shelters and non-profits means gearing up for the annual fundraiser that will help them fund their services throughout the year.
But things aren't normal.
The novel coronavirus has sickened hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, responsible for more than 8,000 deaths in the U.S. Locally, Benton and Linn counties have a combined 54 cases and three deaths being attributed to the virus.
Gov. Kate Brown has banned large gatherings, closed some non-essential businesses and shut schools through April 28 in an attempt to stop the spread.
As a result, those fundraisers that places like Albany Helping Hands depend on to get by all year, have gone dark as well.
"Part of it is that in April, we have our biggest fundraising event and because of COVID-19 we have had to schedule that further out in the year," said Emma Dean, executive director at Helping Hands, a shelter and warming center in Albany. "We’re used to getting funds now."
While Benton County has seem some closures of shelters, Albany's shelters are still functioning but are in need of funds and donations.
The need is a result of two things: fundraisers are now canceled and there is an increase in a need to purchase sanitation items like hand sanitizer and gloves.
The shelters are also seeing an increase in traffic because places normally used during the day to charge a cell phone or to fine a bit of shelter for parts of the day are now closed. City libraries closed more than three weeks ago. Malls are hit and miss depending on the stores inside, social distancing protocol and existing rules surrounding loitering. City Hall in Albany, where those experiencing homelessness could find a restroom and place to sit inside, is also closed.
"We allow people without shelter to come in to have a safe place to be," Dean said. "It's 'Stay home and stay healthy' for people that aren't necessarily guests in the shelter."
Helping Hands is currently accepting donations via its website or by phone but Dean calls these times "unprecedented" as the shelter tries to keep the virus out and earn enough money in to keep the doors open.
Last year, the organization's fundraiser, Dean said, brought in more than $100,000.
That event is now pushed out tentatively to September but until then, there's a $100,000 hole to fill.
"Your gift will provide emergency housing for those living on the street. It’s so cold at night. No one should have to experience a night without some form of shelter," the website's donation page reads. "An increased demand for services is anticipated as the impact of the virus drains families and seniors of already slim financial resources."
For more information or to donate, visit albanyhelpinghands.com
