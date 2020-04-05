Local shelters need donations

The shelters are also seeing an increase in traffic because places normally used during the day to charge a cell phone or to fine a bit of shelter for parts of the day are now closed. City libraries closed more than three weeks ago. Malls are hit and miss depending on the stores inside, social distancing protocol and existing rules surrounding loitering. City Hall in Albany, where those experiencing homelessness could find a restroom and place to sit inside, is also closed.

"We allow people without shelter to come in to have a safe place to be," Dean said. "It's 'Stay home and stay healthy' for people that aren't necessarily guests in the shelter."

Helping Hands is currently accepting donations via its website or by phone but Dean calls these times "unprecedented" as the shelter tries to keep the virus out and earn enough money in to keep the doors open.

Last year, the organization's fundraiser, Dean said, brought in more than $100,000.

That event is now pushed out tentatively to September but until then, there's a $100,000 hole to fill.