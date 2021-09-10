Local veterans, and those who helped them, look back on Afghanistan War

Both the wars in Afghanistan and in Vietnam were protracted conflicts against guerrilla groups who were deeply entrenched in the country and in the communities that U.S. forces were deployed in. The fall of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, is similar to the fall of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, in that the taking of both cities by opposing forces signaled a defeat of the United States’ forces in the region.

Both conflicts spanned multiple presidential administrations.

Started after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, during the George W. Bush presidency, the U.S. presence in Afghanistan was tied to a commitment to rooting out terrorist organizations and bringing them to justice.

The effort to pull out of the country was started by President Trump, particularly after a February 2020 agreement with the Taliban that agreed to a halting of military actions against the Taliban and a full withdrawal of U.S troops and personnel. That agreement originally stated that U.S. forces would leave the country by May of this year, but the deadline was extended to August under the Biden administration.

It didn’t take long for the Taliban to reassert its dominance over the region and over the local populace. Every region where American troops were pulled from fell to the Taliban in a matter of days.