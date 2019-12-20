Locals to celebrates 100th birthdays

Hazel Carver grew up in a town at the end of a road that didn’t exist. It hadn’t been built yet.

There was no phone and no electricity — the lines hadn’t made it that far.

She would watch crews build the road to Otis, Oregon, when she was a pre-teen, and the road between Salem and Willamina would take her grandparents’ name: Wallis. She watched the transition from radio to television. She saw civil unrest and the world go to war.

“It has been quite a change,” she said.

And on January 20, Carver will mark a new decade and her first 100 years.

Born in Willamina in 1920, Carver moved to the coast with her parents when she was 6 years old. They had no television — the first commercially available sets wouldn’t come for years, and when they did, they were priced closer to thousands of today’s dollars than hundreds. For fun, people had picnics and played baseball.

“We didn’t know any different,” she said.

Carver married Kenneth Carver at 21 and they had two girls, Janice (Bauman) and Cherrie (Holverson).

“She’s been busy,” Holverson said. “A housewife, always cooking and canning.”