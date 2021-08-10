Logs placed at Alsea park to boost fish habitat

“We want to create side channels and produce a lot more places for fish to rear and feed and hang out.”

“It’s a fun little puzzle that you are trying to put together,” said Trask once he had exited the cab. “Every structure is a little bit different. You are trying to make it stable so the logs won’t move … you don’t want it to blow the bridge out.”

The drop Monday was the first of what will be more than 20 such placements of logs on Seeley Creek. More than 200 Doug fir logs will be placed along about a mile of streambed.

Some of the logs were charred and blackened in last fall’s Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County, but Olmsted said they will still serve well for this work.

In addition to the stream drops, the project also will include riparian plantings on the creek banks of cedar, hemlock, willow and big leaf maple. More than 400 of the trees will be planted in January and February, Olmsted said, “so they can get established by spring.”

The project uses Douglas firs for the stream drops, said Adam Stebbins, national resources coordinator for Benton County Parks, because they “naturally degrade” over about a 25- to 30-year period.

“That’s how long it has been,” Olmsted said of the need for the restoration. “So we go back in and re-treat. The more wood we’re leaving the better.”

