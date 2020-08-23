Long-term restoration work continues at Jackson-Frazier Wetland

Since the start of August, Benton County has been progressing on a continued restoration effort of the Jackson-Frazier Wetland in Corvallis.
Now, with that portion of the restoration reaching completion, boardwalks surrounding the 147-acre prairie habitat are reopened to the public after a brief closure. Those overseeing the project say the long-term effort will ultimately provide an enhanced experience for park users.
“It’s going to be completely transformed out there in the wetland prairie restoration area,” Adam Stebbins, natural resources coordinator for the Benton County Natural Areas and Parks Department, said. “It’s going to look a whole heck of a lot different and enhanced for birdwatchers and outdoor enthusiasts. The nature out there is really going to take off.”
Efforts to restore the area have been ongoing since 2017, when county officials proposed a plan to provide significant upgrades to the wetlands.
For the past several weeks, the county has been working through “Phase 2” of that plan — using large soil-moving trucks called “scrapers” to re-contour a 50-acre area of the wetlands in order to remove the berm that was created decades ago by the prior property owner.
The scrapers, which Benton County is able to utilize thanks to a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are handy for moving massive amounts of soil, and were used to relocate the excess soil from the project to a nearby city of Corvallis property.
In turn, the city is able to immediately use the high-quality soil.
“It’s been a long term restoration that was a long time coming,” Stebbins said. “This most recent Earth work that we did smoothed out those ditches and ruts and removed the berm and then created more of the historic, natural pools that would have existed there.”
The Jackson-Frazier Wetlands have been in possession of the county since it foreclosed on the property in 1992 after the previous owner made major alterations to the natural hydrology of the wetland without first acquiring necessary permits.
That same year, the county declared the wetlands a natural protected area. Today Benton County, in partnership with the city of Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department, Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service partners, with major funding provided by an Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board wetland restoration grant, is making major progress toward its original restoration goals.
“It’s been a great project with great partners,” Stebbins said. “We couldn’t have done it without them. It’s a community effort. It’s really a sustainable, multi-partner project that we can get done with these rare natural areas that are left.”
Stebbins said even though the scraping potion of the project is finished, Phase 2 is not officially in the books. In October, the county will do significant native seed planting of wetland vegetation throughout the restoration area.
“That’s gonna be huge,” Stebbins said. “And then come spring it will be looking really green out there again.”
Once the restoration project is completed, Benton County will assume responsibility for maintaining the wetlands — primarily mowing of invasive regionary grass. Then, the county will set its sights on giving a long-anticipated upgrade to the 3,400-foot boardwalk that sprawls throughout the wetlands.
“The boardwalk is hitting 25 years old and we’ve already had to replace significant sections of — if not the majority of — the original boardwalk,” Stebbins said. “It was completed by volunteers. There’s going to be a significant update on the quality, and possibly even the final location.”
