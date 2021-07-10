Longtime local ultralight pilot and passenger die in Millersburg crash

A well-known ultralight pilot and local handyman was killed along with his passenger when the aircraft he was piloting crashed into a field in Millersburg Friday evening, it was confirmed by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office today.
Charles “Chuck” Kizer, 57, was piloting the ultralight when witnesses said it went into a steep dive and crashed into a cut grass seed field south of Deciduous Avenue. Kizer and his passenger, Matthew Irish, 49, were both pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at about 8:52 p.m.
The Anderson family were walking in their neighborhood on Sedona Road when they saw the blue and white aircraft fly over them from east towards the west.
“We were on a walk,” said Millersburg resident, and executive director of the Albany Girls & Boys Club, John Andersen. “My kids saw the hang glider flying overhead so they were waving at that person.”
“As they were making a turn all we heard was this decline,” Andersen said. “And we heard a loud thud.”
Andersen and his wife sprinted down to the corner of Sonora Drive and Woods Road, where Andersen’s wife ran across the street and several hundred yards through the harvested grass seed field to render aid while Andersen stayed with his children and called 911.
A witness standing across the street from the Andersen family said she saw the craft plunge nose first into the ground. It crashed in the field between high tension power lines to the south and a housing development to the north.
Albany and Jefferson Fire Departments and the Linn County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Visible on the ultralight crumpled wing were the words Mustang 3-15. A web search indicates that the Mustang 3-15 is an ultralight aircraft manufactured by North Wing in East Wenatchee, WA.
Kizer operated Handyman Xtreme a business that specializes in decks, fences, pavers and yard maintenance, according to his Facebook page.
