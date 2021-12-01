Longtime U.S. Rep Peter DeFazio won't seek re-election

Peter DeFazio, the Democratic liberal lion of the Oregon congressional delegation, is retiring.

DeFazio, 74, is in his 18th term representing House District 4, which includes Linn and Benton counties. He announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.

“It’s been a great 36 years, and I’ve had a great run, but it’s time to pass the torch,” DeFazio said in a Zoom news conference from his Washington, D.C. office.

Health challenges

DeFazio, who will remain in office through the end of 2022, cited his “health and well-being” as key reasons for his decision to leave the House.

DeFazio still is recovering from back surgery and said the constant air travel between Washington and the district is taking a toll. He also cited “other minor health issues” related to stress.

There was an air of triumph to the news conference as DeFazio repeatedly touted his efforts in last month’s passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The congressman played a key role in the legislation as chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Oregon may receive as much as $1 billion from the bill for roads, bridges, highways, water infrastructure, airports, electric vehicles and broadband.

“His legislative successes — rebuilding our highways, ensuring aviation safety and, most recently, helping pass the historic, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act — leave an outstanding legacy of progress for America’s children and future,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“I’m not going away. I’ll still be around,” De Fazio said. “I’ve got one more year to go, and you never know what’s going to happen in Congress. It’s a dysfunctional place.”

DeFazio, a Boston-area native, was first elected in 1986. He replaced Jim Weaver, for whom he worked as a legislative aide from 1977 to 1982.

DeFazio was re-elected 17 times and is the longest-serving Oregon House member. His district will be changing slightly as a result of Census-driven reapportionment, but DeFazio said he believes the new district will skew five or six points more toward the Democratic Party than it does in its current configuration.

DeFazio downed Alex Skarlatos 52% to 46% in the 2020 election.

Political ramifications

DeFazio is the 19th House Democrat to announce plans not to run next year. Among Republicans, 11 incumbents are either retiring or running for other office. Republicans need a swing of just five seats to take back control of the House, which they lost in 2018.

History is on the GOP's side — the party of a newly elected president has lost seats in the House during the first midterm in all but two elections in the past 100 years.

"The district leans Democratic, but with an open seat, this is the best chance for a Republican to take it," said Jim Moore, long-time Oregon political analyst and associate professor of politics and government at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

"The district became more Democratic with the new boundaries, so it will be more difficult on paper for a Republican to win, but name familiarity is an important part of congressional races. If I had to guess right now, I would say the winner of the May 2022 Democratic primary has an edge over, for instance, Alex Skarlatos."

DeFazio declined to answer a question about whom he might favor to run for his seat.

“I fully expect to endorse and work hard for the Democratic candidate to help the party keep the seat,” DeFazio said. “I expect to see people I expect to see run for the seat, and I expect to see people I would not expect to see run for the seat.”

Springfield resident Val Hoyle, the state labor commissioner and a former state Democratic House member, announced Wednesday that she will seek DeFazio’s seat. Clearly, other candidates will emerge in the weeks to come. Skarlatos already has raised nearly $750,000 for a second run.

DeFazio has been a long-time supporter of Cycle Oregon and often participated but said that in recent years his congressional duties — and his back problems — prevented him from riding. He said at the Wednesday conference he “hopes to be there soon.”

Mid-valley presence

DeFazio often made visits to the mid-valley. In recent years he was at Oregon State University to participate in a science and public policy class of noted OSU environmental science professor Jane Lubchenco. He was in Albany for the ground-breaking of a Knife River training center.

Joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, he discussed road safety issues in South Corvallis. And he and state Rep. Dan Rayfield, who teamed up to help arrange funding for a new mental health crisis center for Benton County, made a joint appearance to tour the site of the new facility.

Benton County Board of Commissioners Chair Xan Augerot, who attended the crisis center tour, said: “We will greatly miss Congressman DeFazio. He he has been a continued champion for small ‘d’ democracy, infrastructure and county level decision-making. The crisis center is definitely foremost in my mind.”

Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, recalls taking a trip up the Santiam Canyon with DeFazio after the Labor Day wildfires in 2020.

"He was really helpful with wildfire relief," Nyquist said. "The congressman was very comfortable in his own skin, almost apolitical, and just interested in helping people."

Nyquist also recalled the work that DeFazio did to ensure that the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home wound up in Lebanon, noting that the congressman took a red-eye from D.C. to get to the ceremony in time to make remarks.

DeFazio, who was elected during President Ronald Reagan’s second term, expressed frustration with the current state of American politics. He noted that transportation and infrastructure spending “has always been non-partisan.”

That has been true in the mid-valley as well with former Republican Rep. Andy Olson playing a key role in the funding of projects such as the intermodal hub north of Millersburg and safety upgrades on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis.

DeFazio bemoaned the fact that “only 13 Republicans had the guts to vote for the infrastructure bill, and they have been vilified, received death threats and been threatened with the loss of committee assignments. They don't want anything with President Biden's name on it to become law. That’s a sad thing.”

Once his congressional duties are concluded DeFazio said he plans to spend more time in the district, hiking in some of the wilderness areas he helped make happen and spend time on the wild and scenic rivers whose protection he championed.

“I still have a lot of work to do in my remaining 13 months, and I’ll be putting all of my efforts into that work,” he said, “including helping to pass the Build Back Better Act that will bring down costs for families, create jobs, fight the climate crisis and help Americans get ahead.

“Many of my accomplishments will stand,” he said, highlighting legislation on transportation, harbors, jetties and wilderness areas. “I’ve done what I can, and I remain proud of some of the fights I lost.”

DeFazio said he “has a book in my head,” which stems from some speeches he has delivered on the topic of “can American democracy survive?”

“It’s about what has happened, how we can fix it and how we can make it better for all of us,” he said. “I have it in my head and a folder full of documents. But I won’t have time to start writing for at least a year.”

