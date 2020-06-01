Longtime Vina Moses Center director set to retire

McClelland wasn’t necessarily looking to make a career move at this point in time, but when she was given the opportunity to work with Vina Moses, she felt like it was the chance of a lifetime.

“I was only interested in things that were of interest to me,” McClelland said. “And this was definitely on the list. It’s such an incredible organization.”

McClelland is excited to continue building on the strong foundation Duffney started, and hopes to incorporate some ideas of her own, too. She would like to use technology to help Vina Moses better meet the needs of its clients, and she wants to continue growing the center’s group of volunteers.

“We have some really amazing volunteers — their dedication levels are just above and beyond. We want to honor that. These are people with institutional knowledge and skills that they can pass along to more people, and when more people are invested in helping the community I think it’s always a good thing.”