Look back at Democrat-Herald photos from 2000

Actor Tom Wopat signs an autograph for Aida Van den Bos, while Mary Jackson waits her turn at Lebanon High School. Tom's brother Richard Wopat is a doctor in Lebanon. See the website for more Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times phogtos from 2000.
Albany residents Emma Martinez jr., 18, left and her mother Emma Martinez, 41, and Emma jr's 2-month-old son Bobby Joe Chavez enjoy a picnic of apples, peanut butter and juice on a sandbar at Larwood County Park along Crabtree Creek.
Lebanon's Andy Pointer, left, celebrates with starting pitcher Justin McDowell, right, after the Warriors defeatedWest Albany when teammate J.J. Stolsig was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Warriors won the game 8-7.
Two beachcombers take a close look at a dead gray whale, which washed up on a beach north of Waldport on April 5. The adult male whale measured 41 feet long according to Cathleen McConnell, educator for the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
Bill Nye uses an ornithopter to explain the principles of flight to a crowd of 7,000 science fans at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
Cassie Scott, 8, jumps six of her trusting friends at the Albany Skatepark.
Tammy (Slack) Pruett, left, Rebecca Coberly and Eva (Mosley) Cunliffe examine items recovered from a time capsule. Pruett and Coberly were sixth graders and Cunliffe was a seventh grader when the items were sealed and buried.
With the Coronavirus in full swing, we switched up our Monday photo pages by dividing the "looking back" photos essays into a monthly two-part series. This week we will feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in April of 2000 and next week we will do the same with the Democrat-Herald. Last week we published a look back at photos from the Gazette-Times during the same time period.
Our Albany staff documented actor Tom Wopat's visit to Lebanon, Bill Nye the Science Guy's stop in Corvallis, and our resident celebrity Adrus brothers George and Jerry. A dead whale on a beach, a boy jumping roller blades over his friends and South Albany's talent show are also included in our gallery.
This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fourth in our series looking back two decades.
These historical pieces will be now published on the second and third Monday of the month with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict life that we covered in 2000.
