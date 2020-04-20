Look back at Democrat-Herald photos from 2000

With the Coronavirus in full swing, we switched up our Monday photo pages by dividing the "looking back" photos essays  into a monthly two-part series. This week we will feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in April of 2000 and next week we will  do the same with the Democrat-Herald.  Last week we published a look back at photos from the Gazette-Times during the same time period.

Our Albany staff documented  actor Tom Wopat's visit to Lebanon, Bill Nye the Science Guy's stop in Corvallis, and our resident celebrity Adrus brothers George and Jerry.  A dead whale on a beach, a boy jumping roller blades over his friends and South Albany's talent show are also included in our gallery. 

This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fourth in our series looking back two decades. 

These historical pieces will be now published on the second and third Monday of the month with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict   life that we covered in 2000.

