Look back at February 2000

Bryn Reesman, 14, left, and Kandyce Williams, 14, sort paper to be recycled at Calapooia Middle School. See more photos from February 2000 at the website.
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Shawn Soward and Matt Geniza, two fifth-graders are among the top readers at Wilson Elementary School in Corvallis.
Karl Maasdam, Corvallis Gazette-Times (2000)
William Bee, left, 11, Steve Hudson, center, 12 and Ben Stover, 11, play a game on a Gameboy while on their way home from their Corvallis area school. The three joked that they were just too tired to walk home, so they had to stop for a rest..
Ryan Gardner Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Sue Ellis leads a group of homeless campers in song while Joann Jones, right, John Donovan, Mary Zelinka, Inyang Jo, Kathy Corjasso and Pastor Lester Bailey observe.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Herminio Orduna of Jefferson falls to his knees during a worship song at New Life Center. Orduna has been coming to the church for 16 years. This was the second Sunday the congregation met in their new building after spending three and half years meeting in a tent.
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Jim Scott from Albany, left, hands trees to Steve DeGhetto of the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department at a tree planting event.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Albany firefighters tend to the driver of a car that crashed into the Hereford Steer Restaurant on Pacific Boulevard.
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Todd Modderman inspects tile flooring resting on a dirt foundation in a basement room in the historic Lebanon Middle School building while other members of "citizens seeking the facts" look on.
Several of the issues that our photo staffs at the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald documented in February of 2000 are surprisingly the same topics we still photograph 20 years later.
Photos from Corvallis included a tree planting project and young boys playing with video games. In Albany we documented a campout on the steps of City Hall to bring awareness to the community's homeless problem and recycling at Calapooia Middle School.
Also included in this look back are a photo of a car that crashed into the Hereford Steer Restaurant, an Albany landmark at the time since demolished. The location of that popular steak house is now the site of the Napa store in Albany. The other structure that is "no more" is the Lebanon Middle School. That two-story building was eventually torn down and now is the Academy Square site that houses both the Lebanon Senior Center and Public Library.
This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the second in our series looking back two decades.
These historical pieces are published on the second Monday of the month with an online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.
