Look back at Gazette-Times photos from August 2000

Twenty years ago Corvallis Gazette-Times readers were treated with images from a wedding in Lobster Valley, a prescribed burn at Fort Hoskins and Olympic swimming hopeful Tyler Storie coming back home to visit with children in Corvallis.

Other events we documented included opening of college and high school sports practices and following a public employees as they marched through the streets of Corvallis protesting ballot measures.

Today we feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives photographed in August 2000. Next Monday we will feature photos from the same month by staff at the Democrat-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

This photo gallery along with more in-depth collection of images online is the eighth in our series looking back two decades.

