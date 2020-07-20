Look back at Gazette-Times photos from July 2000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago Corvallis Gazette-Times readers were treated with images of youth waiting in line to get the book 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' and watching buildings move off the Oregon State campus to make way for Halsell Hall.

Other events we documented were da Vinci Days, American Legion baseball and a water main break that flooded Northwest Seventh Street.

Today we feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives taken in July 2000. Next Monday we will feature photos from the same month taken by staff at the Democrat-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

This photo gallery along with more in-depth collection of images online is the seventh in our series looking back two decades.

