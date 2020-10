Twenty years ago Corvallis Gazette-Times readers were treated with images from early fall in Benton County and the buzz around Oregon State Beavers football.

Several notable people passed through Corvallis including Bill Cosby, Ted Kennedy Jr., Gloria Steinem and Art Alexakis and the band Everclear.

Today we feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives photographed in October 2000. Next Monday we will feature photos from the same month by staff at the Democrat-Herald.