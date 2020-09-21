 Skip to main content
Look back at Gazette-Times photos from September 2000

Twenty years ago Corvallis Gazette-Times readers were treated with images from schools starting in Benton County and the opening home game of what would become an historic college football season for the Beavers

Other events we documented included the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire, Fall Festival Run and high school football.

Today we feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives photographed in September 2000. Next Monday we will feature photos from the same month by staff at the Democrat-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

This photo gallery along with more in-depth collection of images online is the ninth in our series looking back two decades. 

