Look back at Gazette-Times Photos May 2000

Twenty years ago May in the Mid-Valley was filled with sports, school activities and Corvallis' mayor getting a birds-eye view. This week we will feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives taken in May of 2000 and next week we will do the same with the Democrat-Herald.

A few other highlights from Benton County included coverage of construction of a new fire station, Friends of the Riverfront's successful petition drive and documenting Dia de las Madres at Corvallis High School.

We photographed Uncle Hungry's music shop, disc golf, and HP workers helping during United Way's Spring Day of Caring.

This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fourth in our series looking back two decades.

These historical pieces are published on the second and third Monday of the month, with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict life that we covered in 2000.

