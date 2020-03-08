Look back at March 2000
March 2000 saw a changing of the guard at Oregon State University when Ritchie McKay replaced Eddie Payne as OSU head men's basketball coach. We also had a photo of former NFL football star Kevin Boss helping his Philomath Warriors in the 3A state high school tournament.  

A few other highlights from that month include the Halsey depot moving from a site near the railroad tracks on the south side of town north on Highway 99E to its current location at the northwest corner of Highway 228 and Highway 99E. There were also pies in the face of South Albany faculty, and reading during Dr. Seuss day at schools including Calapooia and a photo of young singer Renee Coe competing in her school's talent show.  

In the online photo gallery there is a photo of Greg and Deb Mickenham of Philomath holding their Leap Year twins Allison and Madison.  A photo of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visiting Corvallis and a picture of celebrity Lorenzo Lamas signing autographs in Albany. 

This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the third in our series looking back two decades. 

These historical pieces are published on the second Monday of the month with an online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.

