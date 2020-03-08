Look back at March 2000

Ashlee Hixson, 13, and Michael Bacio, 14, joined other students at Calapooia Middle School in a reading exercise the back of a semi.
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Five-year-old Garrison Knowles checks out the collection of bugs with a magnifying glass at Bug Me, a class that was a part of Super Science Saturday, which was held at Calapooia Middle School. Kids ranging in age from kindergarten to middle school got the opportunity to learn about everything from whales to chemistry at the event.
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Workers raise a utility line while movers drive the Halsey depot north on Highway 99E through downtown Halsey.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
South Albany High School senior Taunesha Dixon, 18, tosses a pie into the face of campus security officer Rob Parrish. Dixon along with juniors Dana Cox and Justin Haworth each won the opportunity to toss a pie in the face of volunteer faculty members including Parrish, wrestling coach Tony Matta and math teacher Mary Lou Kilmer.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Philomath basketball players Kevin Boss, left, Jason Hartman cheer on the Warrior's during the final minutes of a Philomath win at the Class 3A state tournament at Gill Coliseum. Boss went on to play professional football and help lead the New York Giants to a Super Bowl victory.
KARL MAASDAM/Gazette-Times
New OSU men's hoops coach Ritchie McKay receives a high five from 5-year-old Lydia Parker as her dad Mike Parker, OSU's play-by-play announcer, looks on. Lydia's 3-1/2-year-old sister Ellie, left, is more interested in her soda.
BETH BUGLIONE, Gazette-Times file (2000)
Renee Coe, a fourth grader at Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis closes her eyes in relief after singing 'On the Back of an Eagle' for the school's talent show. Coe was joined by more than 20 other performing students, staff and parents who sang, played instruments and did a demonstration on how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
March 2000 saw a changing of the guard at Oregon State University when Ritchie McKay replaced Eddie Payne as OSU head men's basketball coach. We also had a photo of former NFL football star Kevin Boss helping his Philomath Warriors in the 3A state high school tournament.
A few other highlights from that month include the Halsey depot moving from a site near the railroad tracks on the south side of town north on Highway 99E to its current location at the northwest corner of Highway 228 and Highway 99E. There were also pies in the face of South Albany faculty, and reading during Dr. Seuss day at schools including Calapooia and a photo of young singer Renee Coe competing in her school's talent show.
In the online photo gallery there is a photo of Greg and Deb Mickenham of Philomath holding their Leap Year twins Allison and Madison. A photo of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visiting Corvallis and a picture of celebrity Lorenzo Lamas signing autographs in Albany.
This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the third in our series looking back two decades.
These historical pieces are published on the second Monday of the month with an online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.
