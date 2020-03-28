Look to the garden to keep you busy and quiet your mind

Gardening grants us solace — research bears that out. Digging in the soil is good for our mental health and we need that more than ever as we follow Gov. Kate Brown’s order to “stay home, save lives.”

Even weeding helps keep anxiety at bay, said Brooke Edmunds, Oregon State University Extension Service horticulturist. A bonus: This time of year, the moist soil makes weeds easy to pull. It’s an activity that kids can participate in. Use the opportunity to turn weeding into a lesson by explaining what a weed is and why they can be bad for the environment by taking over native habitat.

And how about birdwatching? Grab some binoculars and a field guide, which are readily available online, and get outside. The National Audubon Society Field Guide to Birds for the Western Region is a good book, but there are many more. Birdwatching is another way to get kids involved in an outdoor activity. Get them engaged by having them draw and color the birds they see.

Gail Langellotto, horticulture professor and state Master Gardener coordinator, suggests the app Seek by iNaturalist.