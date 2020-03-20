Loop, Albany transit schedules changing

Loop, Albany transit schedules changing

  • Updated
Philomath Connection 21

A rider climbs aboard a bus on the Philomath Connection route last yaer. Effective immediately the Philomath Connection service is free, with passengers required to board from the rears. 

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The schedules for the Linn Benton Loop and the Albany Transit System are changing.

The systems have been battling declining ridership because of the coronavirus outbreak as well as staff absences.

The Loop service, which has seen a decline in ridership of 78 percent on some routes, will move to just the AM commute and the PM commute routes as of Monday. For an updated schedule go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts/page/linn-benton-loop-and-albany-transit-system-adjusted-schedule.

The Albany Transit System, meanwhile, is eliminating Route 1 as of Monday, with routes 2 and 3 operating on their normal schedule. For the adjusted information go to https://mcusercontent.com/777f44c2f7ce225dc2364d9ca/files/d95edfe7-3860-423b-aafc-1a34725a61b1/ATS_Limited_Service_schedule.pdf.

Meanwhile, the Philomath Connection bus, which runs between Philomath and Corvallis and includes stops at Oregon State University, has announced that it will stop charging fares effective immediately.

