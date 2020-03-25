Lost in transit: Border closure leaves mid-valley travelers stranded in Peru

Kullowatz, 65, is a former history teacher, while Minato, 63, taught English and journalism. They spent portions of their lives living in Turkey and the Netherlands, but said in all their travels they have never experienced anything like their current predicament.

Before they left the U.S., the couple spent plenty of time researching whether it would be safe to do so. There was no advisory against traveling to South America when they began their trip, and the city of Seattle alone had more confirmed cases of coronavirus than Peru and Ecuador combined at that time.

They spent two days stuck at the airport in Arequipa — their flight to Cusco, where they planned to stay and do most of their sight-seeing, was delayed due to inclement weather. During that time, they got no indication that staying in the country could be problematic. But when they arrived at their guesthouse in Cusco on March 15, they were told that the country had closed its borders.

Now they are trying to make the best of their situation and find as much joy as possible during an uncertain experience. They said they have made lifelong friends in the past week, and they praised the graciousness of their host, who has made sure they are comfortable in their hotel.