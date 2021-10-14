Lowe’s hiring 50 for Lebanon distribution center

Lowe’s is recruiting more than 50 new full-time employees for its regional distribution center in Lebanon. No experience, resume or reservation is needed; candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID.
For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.
A walk-in hiring event, planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 1001 Reeves Parkway, Lebanon, will provide the opportunity for qualified applicants ages 18 and above to interview for an on-the-spot offer, according to an announcement from the company.
All shifts are available. Lowe’s offers competitive pay, performance bonuses and a wide variety of benefits. No reservations or resumes are required for the hiring event. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com/hiring event. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
During Lowe’s supply chain hiring day, the company is seeking more than 1,200 supply chain associates across 19 distribution facilities nationwide. Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 store and distribution center associates into permanent roles this past year, according to the company.
Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s.