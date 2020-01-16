Luhui Whitebear named to Corvallis School Board

Luhui Whitebear beat out four other candidates, a slew of questions and deciphered a data graph on the way winning the open seat on the Corvallis School Board during its Thursday meeting.
Finalists also included Dan Dowhower, Deb Mott, Sadie Slocum and Shauna Tominey.
The five finalists were given five minutes each to pitch the board on why they should replace Brandy Fortson, who resigned in November. At the conclusion of the introductory round, each board member voted for their top two candidates.
Tominey received four votes. Slocum and Whitebear tied, receiving three votes each.
The three finalists moved on to the question round, fielding queries from the board. Each board member asked one question, while was fielded by all three candidates.
Questions focused on equity and the budget, which board member Vincent Adams said may require cuts in the future.
Whitebear said it would be difficult to make that decision without seeing the budget.
Adams said any of the three finalists could do the job.
"The school board has only a few times to wave a magic wand that can shape the future of the district. One is when we hire a superintendent and the other is when we can appoint a colleague," he said.
He cited the school board's interest in improving the board's diversity in his decision to vote for Whitebear,l who is Native American.
Board member Tina Baker echoed the call for diversity.
"I want to make our table longer for a voice that would normally not be heard," she said.
Board member Sarah Finger McDonald said the school board was a moving train and that it needed someone who could jump on.
"I heard (we should) think about cultural relevant learning tonight," she said. "It's why we're diversifying our staff and teaching different things."
Terese Jones cited Whitebear's comment that the SATs may not be the best metric for student success as an "a-ha" moment for her.
"We have a group of students I'm not sure anyone is looking at," she said, citing Whitebear's advocacy for native students.
Whitebear has three children in the district and said they all had different experiences in the district. She told the board during the introductory portion that she would approach policy work with questions such as, "Who will this impact and who will this keep in positions of power?"
Tominey and Whitebear tied after a second vote with Jones saiing she needed to "have more minutes in her brain" to think about knowledge gaps on the existing board and why others may have voted for Tominey.
After informing the public gathered at the beginning of the meeting that no public comment would be permitted, the board fielded a request from Tominey for public comment. In a compromise, the board allowed both Tominey and Whitebear to comment on what they had heard during the deliberations.
Tominey reiterated that she was dedicated to the community outside of taking a seat on the school board. Whitebear addressed board concerns about a knowledge gap in data, calling herself a data nerd.
Adams then made a motion to appoint Whitebear to the position after the pair's comments. It passed unanimously.
"I'm excited," Whitebear said, adding, "I appreciate the board's trust in me."
Whitebear will serve until 2021 before having to face an election.