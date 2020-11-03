Lumina hospice service to throw virtual celebration of 40th anniversary

The Benton Hospice Service, now known as Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, admitted its first patient in 1980.

To kick off its 40-year anniversary, the nonprofit is throwing a virtual benefit event on Thursday that is open to the community.

In a news release, Lumina announced the commemorative fundraiser, referencing its desire to honor and continue the work of its founders Betty Johnson, David Connell, George Constantine and David and Jean Kliewer.

"At a time when fewer and fewer nonprofit hospices remain in the U.S., this community can be proud that Lumina is here to provide compassionate care and support to those facing end of life and their families," the news release read.

The benefit will take place via Zoom video chat. Those interested in attending the noon event on Thursday must email outreach@luminahospice.org to RSVP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.