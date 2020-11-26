Lumina turns 40, celebrating hospice's history and expansion

Tamara Scoville’s relationship with Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care began when her elderly parents needed end-of-life care.

“My parents felt like — my family felt like — they were there 24/7 for us,” she said in a phone call to the Gazette-Times. “I could call first thing in the morning, the middle of the night, and somebody would be there for me and my parents.”

The Corvallis-based organization provided at-home chaplain visits, massages and other “services that are just above and beyond the basic hospice service” to soothe her ailing parents. At a very dark time, Scoville said, Lumina “changed their lives and our lives so we could focus on being a family.”

Scoville — now the vice chair of Lumina’s Board of Directors — said her story has examples of the “margin of excellence” Lumina’s leaders say they want to keep up following the organization’s 40th anniversary. Lumina held a virtual benefit to commemorate the milestone earlier this month, which included a look back on its history and its hopes for the future.