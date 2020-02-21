Lyons man charged with attempted murder heard voices, choked woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The accuser said she had made food for Christensen and brought it to his bedroom. He then told her he was hearing voices and backhanded her, she told authorities, according to the affidavit.

Christensen then put both hands around her neck and started to choke her. The woman tried to protest but couldn’t speak. She woke up an unknown time later, according to court paperwork.

After a few minutes, she said, she went out to the front porch to talk to Christensen, who had gone outside. He stepped in front of her, placed both hands around her neck and squeezed, causing her to lose consciousness again, the woman told authorities.

“When asked, Christensen admitted to choking and slapping (the accuser). Christensen stated evil took over and wanted him to kill (the woman). Christensen said he strangled (her) until he saw her eyes roll back in her head,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Christensen said he only stopped choking the woman because his father came out and pushed him off her, the deputy added. Paul said that Christensen’s father thought that Christensen was going to kill the woman.

Court paperwork also indicates that Christensen slapped his mother in the face. She is listed as one of the victims on an assault charge.