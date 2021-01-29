 Skip to main content
Lyons man held in Arson inquiry

A 48-year-old Lyons man is facing arson charges for his role in a fire that was purposely set Sept. 9, just two days after the Beachie Creek Fire roared through the area.

William Hopson is being charged with burglary, criminal trespass, arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangering, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police. Hopson is lodged in the Marion County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

According to the release from the OSP, Hopson intentionally set fire to a neighbor’s residence on Sept. 9 in the 33000 block of North Fork Road.

The OSP arson section, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Stayton Fire Department, participated in the investigation, which began Sept. 14. Hopson was arrested Friday.

