Mac-Dunn set to reopen on Friday, but bring a face covering

Oregon State University’s McDonald and Dunn Research Forests have been closed to recreation since March 23, but they are set for a trial reopening phase starting Friday, the College of Forestry announced.
Hikers and other visitors must wear facial coverings when encountering other people, and trash and restroom facilities will remain closed until further notice, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The popular trails system in the Corvallis area closed in accordance with federal, state and OSU requirements in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The university’s decision to reopen the research forests follows Gov. Kate Brown’s decision Tuesday to allow the limited reopening of state recreation areas beginning this week.
“We are pleased to reopen our research forests in a phased approach as we clearly recognize the important recreational, environmental and other benefits that these lands provide local residents,” said Anthony Davis, interim dean of the College of Forestry, in the news release.
“We are aware that the six-week closure of these forests has been disruptive for some forest visitors, but it was an important and appropriate public health measure to take. Going forward, I ask all visitors to our forests to be good stewards of these lands and excellent collaborators in public health as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a significant community and personal risk,” Davis added.
Forest access points will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice.
Besides wearing facial coverings, forest visitors must comply with the following requirements: practice social distancing measures by remaining at least six feet apart at all times; adhere to “leave no trace” measures by packing out trash and dog waste; and keep dogs on a leash in forest parking lots, trailheads and when passing others on forest trails and roads.
Research forest greeters will be stationed at research forests entry points that attract high volume visitor counts. Greeters will welcome visitors and remind forest-users of policies and guidelines.
Staff from the university, the College of Forestry and the research forests will continue to monitor forest usage and visitor compliance with reopening restrictions.
The research forests may be closed again if federal and state guidelines change or if visitors don't comply with the new rules.
According to a recent study, the McDonald and Dunn Research Forests receive over 155,000 user visits, and just over 17,000 individual visitors each year.
For more information about the OSU Research Forests, or for recreation status updates, visit the research forests website.
