Mae Jemison, former astronaut and first woman of color in space, giving digital lecture at OSU next month

Mae Jemison, who became the first woman of color in space during her time as a NASA astronaut, is set to deliver a free virtual lecture on Feb. 4 at Oregon State University.
Jemison, an environmental studies professor at Dartmouth College, will be speaking from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Although the lecture, “Exploring the Frontiers of Science and Human Potential,” is open to anyone, advance registration is required and is available online at https://beav.es/JNT. The lecture is part of the OSU Provost’s Lecture Series.
Jemison leads 100 Year Starship, a nonprofit with the goal of allowing humans to travel to another solar system within 100 years. Jemison served as a NASA astronaut for six years and performed experiments aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour. She also founded a technology consulting firm “integrating critical sociocultural issues into the design of engineering and science projects,” according to an OSU press release.
“We are thrilled to host Dr. Jemison, an advocate for science, cultural understanding, equity, education and international development,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Edward Feser in the release. “Her accomplishments and continuing work are an inspiring example of what a career in science and technology can achieve for the greater good of humanity.”
In addition to being an engineer, astronaut and physician, Jemison also has several notable pop culture achievements, including being the first real astronaut to appear on an episode of "Star Trek" and being depicted as a Lego figurine in the Lego Women of NASA set. Jemison was a host of the National Geographic series “One Strange Rock,” and served as an adviser on National Geographic’s “Mars.”
Jemison is also the author of “Find Where the Wind Goes: Moments from My Life.”
The next installment in the lecture series will feature historian Ibram X. Kendi, the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, on April 14. Kendi is a best-selling author and winner of the National Book Award.