Mailbag: Once the land is gone, it is gone

The editorial board sure inked a fine and dandy sales pitch for Oregon State University’s receiving ownership of the Elliott State Forest.

It was so winsome I’m sure they all won a lifetime of free cocktails and golf.

I say hands off! If the Legislature can find $100 million, then they can find $221 million to decouple it from the Oregon State Land Board, then transfer administration to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The price of lumber is at all-time highs and up more than 200% since 2016. Soon the Elliott will be back in the black. OSU bean-counters know this.

In the past, the Audubon Society, Cascadia Wildlands, the Center for Biological Diversity and others would be howling about the state selling off the Elliott, but for some reason, it’s all crickets. Maybe they also got some jelly beans.

This deal is being fast-tracked because the 2016 appraisal will expire soon. To protect the taxpayer, a new appraisal is needed. The Oregon Department of State Lands assessed its value to be $360 million in 2016. Then in 2017, it was amended to $221 million after the OSLB added some new management and buyback requirements to the protocols.