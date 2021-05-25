Making good things at OSU: University's Beaver Classic brand gets relaunch

The field isn’t all excitement, of course. Between flavorful aha moments, cheese production can be dull, and 90% of the effort is put into cleaning vats and tables. On May 17, “A lot of our morning was spent looking at milk like you’re watching paint dry,” Frojen said.

Her favorite variety of cheese from the OSU Creamery is smoked Swiss, which was created specifically to be used on Reuben sandwiches. OSU’s Swiss cheese is made via a process that results in a creamier cheese with fewer “eyes,” and it melts better than the Swiss cheese found in stores, Frojen said.

Frojen also is fond of the gochu cheddar, made with Korean chilies. “This is my new favorite thing to put on tacos, any tacos,” Frojen said.

Frojen said if she could eat one cheese for the rest of her life, it would be Rogue River Blue, which was recently named the best cheese in the world.

“When I was a student, I’d go to the (First Alternative) Co-op and get the tiniest of slivers because that’s all I could afford,” Frojen recalled.