Man arrested following Lebanon chase

A man was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed chase in Lebanon.

According to a Lebanon Police Department news release, officers attempted to stop a 1998 Toyota Camry for minor traffic violations on Vaughan Lane just west of South Main Street. The Camry's driver attempted to elude police as he drove down Main to Edgemont Drive, reaching speeds of 77 mph.

The pursuit ended at 36697 Edgemont Drive where the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Eric Storkson, drove to the back of the property, left his vehicle and ran into the woods.

With assistance from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon State Police and Albany Fire Department, Storkson was taken into custody following a K9 track. He was arrested for attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Storkson was also arrested on one felony outstanding warrant and two local misdemeanor warrants.

Stolen property was also recovered from the vehicle, which had been reported to the Linn County Sheriff's Office earlier in the morning.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Andrew Borland at 541-258-4346.

