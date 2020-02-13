Man arrested on sex crimes a GAPS volunteer

An Albany man arraigned on sex crimes Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court was identified as a volunteer for Greater Albany Public Schools.

Jackie Stewart, 22, was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the incidents allegedly occurred over a six-year period between 2009 and 2015. Stewart is accused of unlawfully and knowingly subjecting an individual who is physically helpless to sexual contact.

Prior to charges being filed, Stewart volunteered with the girls' basketball team at West Albany High School.

"When the school and the district were made aware of the accusation, Mr. Stewart was immediately removed from his position and is not allowed on school grounds," a statement from GAPS read.

According to GAPS, the alleged incidents Stewart is being charged with did not occur on school grounds and were not related to his position with the school.

No probable cause affidavit was filed in the case.

Other court paperwork names a victim. However, the Albany Democrat-Herald does not identify victims of sexual abuse in the context listed in the court documents.