Man charged in child assault case

A 32-year-old man faces multiple charges in an incident involving injuries to a child.

On Sunday, the Lebanon Police Department responded to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital after receiving a report of a 4-year-old boy with significant injuries.

After an initial investigation, a suspect, Todd Allen David Altherr, was identified and taken into custody. He was charged with one count of third-degree assault and one count of first-degree criminal mistreatment following his arrest and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

According to police, Altherr was known to the boy and there do not appear to be any additional victims at this point. The Lebanon Police Department has had multiple contacts with the suspect in the past, including a previous arrest in 2015 for assault against a minor.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lebanon Police Detective Chad Christensen.

