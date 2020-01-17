Man charged in homeless camp assault

A California man is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged baseball bat assault at a Corvallis homeless camp on Thursday.

Nicholas Gerardo Davila, 29, of Palmdale, California, was arraigned Friday in Benton County Circuit Court on felony charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of menacing.

Two of the charges are Measure 11 offenses. First-degree robbery carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 7½ years in prison.

Davila pleaded not guilty on all counts.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, when Benton County sheriff’s deputies and Corvallis police were dispatched to a homeless camp on the property of the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW West Hills Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We responded to a report of an assault at Safe Camp,” Undersheriff Greg Ridler said. “The victim had suffered some head wounds.”

A 53-year-old homeless man told deputies Davila entered the camp and attacked him with a black aluminum baseball bat in a dispute over some counterfeit marijuana vaping cartridges, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.