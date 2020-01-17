Man charged in homeless camp assault

A California man is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged baseball bat assault at a Corvallis homeless camp on Thursday.
Nicholas Gerardo Davila, 29, of Palmdale, California, was arraigned Friday in Benton County Circuit Court on felony charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of menacing.
Two of the charges are Measure 11 offenses. First-degree robbery carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 7½ years in prison.
Davila pleaded not guilty on all counts.
The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, when Benton County sheriff’s deputies and Corvallis police were dispatched to a homeless camp on the property of the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW West Hills Road.
“We responded to a report of an assault at Safe Camp,” Undersheriff Greg Ridler said. “The victim had suffered some head wounds.”
A 53-year-old homeless man told deputies Davila entered the camp and attacked him with a black aluminum baseball bat in a dispute over some counterfeit marijuana vaping cartridges, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
The man was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, and Davila was arrested later in the day.
While searching for Davila in the tree farm that adjoins the church property, Ridler said, deputies encountered several people with outstanding arrest warrants and took them into custody as well.
At the time of the alleged assault, Davila was awaiting extradition in another case. On Dec. 30, he was arrested at an illegal camp at the tree farm, where he was reportedly in possession of a 2018 Jeep Renegade that had been stolen in California.
Gerardo was being held in the Benton County Jail on $50,000 bail. An attorney for Gerardo could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
