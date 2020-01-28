Man charged with domestic violence, animal abuse gets probation

A 25-year-old former Corvallis resident accused of domestic violence, animal abuse and other crimes in three separate cases has been sentenced to three years of probation after reaching a settlement with prosecutors.

Lucas Henrique Matsutani-Cortes, who now lives in Dallas, was facing multiple charges in three separate cases.

On May 20, Corvallis police arrested Matsutani-Cortes on charges of second-degree kidnapping, coercion, strangulation and fourth-degree assault. According to a probable cause affidavit in that case, a woman he had been dating said Matsutani-Cortes picked her up from work while intoxicated and took her to the residence they shared. She told police he tried to force her to take LSD with him, held her down when she refused and tried to leave, and choked her twice. He then allegedly forced her to go to the store with him and took her phone when she tried to call her mother for help.

In June, Matsutani-Cortes was cited for reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended or revoked license in connection with a May 18 incident in which he reportedly came close to hitting several people with his car.

