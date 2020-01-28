Man charged with domestic violence, animal abuse gets probation

A 25-year-old former Corvallis resident accused of domestic violence, animal abuse and other crimes in three separate cases has been sentenced to three years of probation after reaching a settlement with prosecutors.
Lucas Henrique Matsutani-Cortes, who now lives in Dallas, was facing multiple charges in three separate cases.
On May 20, Corvallis police arrested Matsutani-Cortes on charges of second-degree kidnapping, coercion, strangulation and fourth-degree assault. According to a probable cause affidavit in that case, a woman he had been dating said Matsutani-Cortes picked her up from work while intoxicated and took her to the residence they shared. She told police he tried to force her to take LSD with him, held her down when she refused and tried to leave, and choked her twice. He then allegedly forced her to go to the store with him and took her phone when she tried to call her mother for help.
In June, Matsutani-Cortes was cited for reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended or revoked license in connection with a May 18 incident in which he reportedly came close to hitting several people with his car.
In late August, Matsutani-Cortes was arrested by Benton County sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, two counts of first-degree animal abuse, and one count each of placing a polluting substance in the water and criminal driving while suspended. Those charges arose from a June 15 incident in which two deputies allegedly saw Matsutani-Cortes dumping the bodies of four or five dead ducks in the Willamette River near Takena Landing.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the deputies saw Matsutani-Cortes standing knee-deep in the river with two tubs containing ducks. He allegedly threw the dead ducks into the river and filled a tub containing live ducks with water and submerged it in the river. “As the ducks tried to escape, (Matsutani-Cortes) grabbed them by the neck and put them back in the tub,” one deputy wrote in the affidavit. The deputies made the arrest after using motor vehicle records to identify Matsutani-Cortes as the suspect.
All three cases were resolved on Jan. 22 in a hearing before Judge Joan Demarest in Benton County Circuit Court. Under the terms of the plea deal, Matsutani-Cortes pleaded guilty to a single count in each case: coercion, reckless driving and first-degree animal abuse. All other charges were dismissed.
Matsutani-Cortes was ordered to submit to three years’ probation and pay a $200 fine in the coercion case; his driver’s license was revoked for a year and he was fined $100 for reckless driving; and he was fined $100 and prohibited from owning any domestic animals for five years on the animal abuse charge.
Defense attorney Clark Willes represented Matsutani-Cortes in court.
Jay Hughes of the Benton County District Attorney’s Office and Jacob Kamins of the Oregon Department of Justice were the prosecutors.
