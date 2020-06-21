Man drowns in Santiam River at Marion County park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man drowned at Salmon Falls County Park northeast of Lyons on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The agency urged swimmers to be cautious about dangerous conditions at local rivers.

Thomas Blazack was 27.

Blazack and three friends went to the area and jumped into the Santiam River from the rock ledge above. After Blazack jumped in, he had difficulty making it back to shore, was pulled underneath the water and did not resurface, according to the news release.

The news release states that the water temperature was in the 40s and there was a high flow due to weather over the past few weeks.

Marion County deputies responded to the park after a 9-1-1 phone call was made at 12:11 p.m. on Saturday.

Numerous water rescue teams from neighboring agencies were called to the scene, and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dive team was able to recover Blazack’s body in about 18 feet of water directly below the falls.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Fire District, Scio Fire District, Albany Fire Department, and Stayton Fire District also responded to assist MCSO.

