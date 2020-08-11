Man held after death of woman in Corvallis motel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 57-year-old man is in the Benton County Jail after being charged in the death of a 41-year-old woman.

George Spencer, whose residence was not available, was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Matthew Donahue on charges of felony assault in the second degree, misdemeanor strangulation and misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree in the death of Gina Vargas, address also unknown. Spencer, who is being represented by court-appointed attorney Mike Flinn, has pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He is being held on $200,000 bail.

The incident began at 4:05 a.m. Monday with a call to the Corvallis Police Department from the McDonald’s on Northwest Third Street. Spencer initiated the call and claimed he had been the victim of an assault at a nearby motel room.

A little more than an hour later at 5:23 a.m. Spencer called again from the Rodeway Inn to report a property theft. Officers arriving to investigate found Vargas unresponsive on the bed. Attempts to administer first aid were unsuccessful as she already was dead, according to the report from the Corvallis Police Department.

Spencer told detectives that he had met Vargas the day before. Spencer admitted that he had consumed methamphetamine and said he attacked her and choked her into unconsciousness because he felt he was being “set up.”