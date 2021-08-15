 Skip to main content
Man in custody at Benton County Jail dies
Man in custody at Benton County Jail dies

A Corvallis man in custody at the Benton County Jail suffered a medical emergency on Saturday night and later died, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

John Thomas Nelson was 38.

A cause of death was not known by the agency as of Sunday morning.

At 8:25 p.m., Nelson reportedly suffered the serious medical event and was found unresponsive by deputies at the jail. Immediate first aid was provided by staff members, the news release states.

Corvallis Fire Department medics responded and transported Nelson to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The Linn County Sheriffs Office is conducting an investigation into Nelson’s death, per established procedure, according to the news release.

