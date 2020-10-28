Man injured in Lebanon shop fire

A shop fire in Lebanon on Wednesday morning injured a man who was residing within the structure, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire District.

The fire was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Carroll Street.

Fire units arrived to find the shop fully engulfed with a vacant home on the property exposed to the fire. Crews were able to knock down the flames and protect the home, and the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, according to the news release.

The man who was injured was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for evaluation.

The Lebanon Fire District responded with 11 personnel on four engines and one ladder truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0