Man on a mission: Grammy winner Bob Santelli works to keep great music alive

This year, Santelli was sure the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences would bestow the Best Historical Album honor on another comprehensive anthology, “Woodstock: Back to the Garden” (which wound up winning in another category).

“This was the 50th anniversary of Woodstock,” he pointed out. “Quite honestly, we thought that was what would win, so when they called our name, it was quite surprising.”

Santelli has made a career out of chronicling and celebrating popular music. He’s worked as a music critic, contributed to Rolling Stone and authored or contributed to around two dozen books, including volumes on Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, the blues and the Beatles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was one of the founding curators of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, served as CEO of the Experience Music Project and, before coming to OSU, was executive director of the Grammy Museum. His resume also includes producing concerts at the Kennedy Center and musical programs in the Obama White House.

“The box sets are just one of a number of areas where I’ve made it my mission to keep that music alive and, hopefully, transcend generations,” Santelli said.

Since bringing his talents to Corvallis, Santelli has continued in much the same vein.