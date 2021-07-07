Man sentenced in grass seed fraud

From January 2015 until summer 2019, Asphaug said, Claypool and an unnamed colleague instructed workers in the Albany facility to mislabel varieties of grass seed and sell it to customers who were unaware they were getting the wrong seed.

To conceal the unauthorized substitutions, Claypool and his colleague directed Jacklin employees to package the substitute seed varieties with false and misleading labels. They also directed employees to invoice the customers under the original terms of their contracts. As a result of this scheme, Simplot has refunded or credited more than $1.5 million to defrauded buyers.

Claypool also assisted, Asphaug said, in creating a fraudulent seed brokerage that routed sales through a competing seed seller in Jefferson. This scheme lasted from December 2018 through August 2019 and netted Claypool more than $369,000 in fraudulent commissions.

In a third scheme, Claypool conspired with the owner of a travel agency in Spokane to inflate the costs of Claypool’s business travel. Claypool traveled overseas extensively and had authority to approve his own expenses. In lieu of using the travel agency Simplot had contracted with, Claypool booked his flights through the independent travel agent.