Man swims Willamette to elude police near Springfield

A Creswell man swam across the Willamette River in Eugene to avoid police on Friday night following a high-speed chase south of Springfield, though law enforcement wound up making the arrest.

The news comes via a press release by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, which states that deputies responded to the Creswell area on reports of a stolen vehicle a little after 7 p.m. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle sped away along Cloverdale Road.

Deputies pursued and the chase led along Highway 58, then northbound on Parkway Road towards Springfield. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle on Jasper Road but then located it after the driver, Kyle Kalcich, 30, crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Jasper Road and Bob Straub Parkway.

Kalcich fled on foot and swam across the Willamette River to elude deputies. Police used a boat from the Eugene/Springfield Fire Department to cross the river and locate Kalcich hiding under some blackberry bushes on the bank. He was taken into custody with the assistance of a K9 unit.

Kalcich was lodged at the Lane County Jail on suggested charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Kalcich has other charges in Lane County, including a 2010 conviction for motor vehicle theft and other related charges.

