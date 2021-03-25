Mandatory staffing requirements part of long-term care reform

The problem, four years later, is that this staffing tool still isn’t being widely implemented. This latest bill directs facilities to either use that tool or submit to new state staffing level minimums, which base the requirement on population levels and care needs during certain times of the day.

“It wasn’t really changing things,” Gelser said of the 2017 bill, H.B. 3359. “This one is saying, ‘You have to do one or the other. You can’t just do nothing.’”

Aside from attempting to solve the issue of staffing levels, the bill also provides regulators with a clear standard to hold care providers to. Officials note that complaints about low staffing don’t typically go anywhere unless it can be proven that a resident is in immediate danger.

“If you have to meet an evidentiary standard … it’s really hard to do that with a vague description,” Sen. Gelser said. “By requiring (these staffing levels), what a licensing official can look at is: Did they use the acuity tool or did they use the statutory minimum? If the answer to both those questions is no, then you can fine and discipline that facility.”