Manslaughter trial pushed back to fall

The manslaughter trial of a Philomath woman accused of causing her daughter’s death while driving under the influence has been postponed.

Laurie Ogario Ramsey, 42, was scheduled to go on trial starting Monday in Benton County Circuit Court, but the matter has been pushed back to the fall. The trial is now set to begin on Sept. 21 before Judge Matthew Donohue and is scheduled to last 10 days.

In December, Ramsey rejected a plea deal offered by the prosecution.

Ramsey is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter, second- and third-degree assault and DUII. She has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, with the most serious carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison in the event of conviction.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred on June 24, 2018, in a rural subdivision west of Philomath. According to incident reports filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey was driving on Marys River Estates Road with her two young daughters in the vehicle when her 2006 Toyota Highlander ran off the road and crashed into a stand of trees.