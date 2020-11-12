 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion detectives ask for help locating missing man in mid-valley

Marion detectives ask for help locating missing man in mid-valley

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Trever James-Duarte Bearden

Trever Bearden has been missing since Sept. 22, according to family members.

 Courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of Linn and Benton County residents to locate a missing Salem man who may be endangered.

Trever James-Duarte Bearden, 28, has been missing since Sept. 22, which is when his family members said they last heard from him. Bearden's family reported that his social media accounts have also been inactive since he was last seen.

In an announcement Thursday, Marion County detectives described Bearden to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weigh around 160 pounds and have brown hair and eyes. He is transient to the area and is not known to have a vehicle.

Detectives were told Bearden may be endangered, but the Sheriff's Office did not disclose how. It is unknown if he has left Marion County, so detectives say Linn and Benton County residents should be on the lookout.

Anyone who thinks they have information about Bearden's whereabouts are asked to call a tip line at 503-540-8079, text TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411 or submit a tip online at co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News