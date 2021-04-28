Mark Page trial postponed again

The felony weapons trial of former Corvallis Councilor Mark Page has been continued.
The trial, originally set for Monday through Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court, has been moved to January 10-12, 2022 because of the COVID pandemic.
Page is facing felony weapons charges and other counts from a July 21, 2018 incident at his Corvallis home. Earlier trial start dates of May 2019, Feb. 3, 2020 and June 15, 2020 also had to be pushed back.
Some of the earlier trial dates proved challenging because Page has moved from Corvallis to Las Vegas.
In addition to one felony unlawful use of a weapon count, Page also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing that constitutes domestic violence, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. Also, Page is charged with seven misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun through the window of a car in which seven people were passengers.
The incident took place at Page’s then-home on Southwest Touchstone Place.
Oregon Department of Justice special prosecutor Amy Seely is handling the case instead of the Benton County District Attorney’s office because of Page’s status as an elected official at the time of his arrest. Page is being represented by court-appointed attorney John C. Rich.
Page, who was elected in Ward 8 in November 2016, moved to Touchstone Place in Ward 1 in May 2018, but was allowed to retain his Ward 8 seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. Page was replaced in Ward 8 by pediatrician and Corvallis School Board member Ed Junkins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 6, 2018 election. Junkins took office at the first meeting after the election instead of the usual January slot because of Pages's change of residence.
If Page had been convicted of a felony while in office his council seat would have been vacated, according to the city charter. Page also ran in the 2017 Democratic primary for a Benton County Board of Commissioners seat but did not advance.
Page was the subject of a Gazette-Times investigation in 2017 that revealed Page owes $140,000 in child support for children of three ex-wives, pleaded guilty in 2007 in a domestic violence case against one of the wives, and does not hold a diploma from Kansas State University, even though paperwork he filed to run for the City Council and the Board of Commissioners says otherwise.
